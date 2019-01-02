You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.16% to 3,073.76

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 9:32 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

AK_SGX2_0201.jpg
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.16 per cent, or five points to 3,073.76 as at 9.01am after the New Year break.

Gainers outnumbered losers 74 to 25, or about three securities up for every one down, after 24.7 million securities worth S$24.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International headed up 1.8 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.056 with 3.1 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose 1.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.27 with three million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$2.92; OCBC Bank, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$11.27; and DBS, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.15 to S$23.84.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
4 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
5 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

ak_ptehomes2_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

SL_HSK_020119_11.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to deliver Budget Statement 2019 on Feb 18

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening