You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.2% to 3,337.94

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 9:19 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.18 per cent or 5.9 points to 3,337.94 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 66 to 39, or about five securities up for every three down, after about 33.2 million securities worth S$67.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Asian Pay Television Trust moved up 1.6 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to 19.2 Singapore cents with about five million shares traded. Genting Singapore fell 0.5 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.96 with 2.4 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Hi-P International, up 2.1 per cent or three Singapore cents to S$1.49; and Cache Logistics Trust, down 2.1 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents to S$0.70.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
2 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports hit double-digit slump in March; government cites high base effect

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening