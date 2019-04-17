Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.2% to 3,337.94

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.18 per cent or 5.9 points to 3,337.94 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 66 to 39, or about five securities up for every three down, after about 33.2 million securities worth S$67.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Asian Pay Television Trust moved up 1.6 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to 19.2 Singapore cents with about five million shares traded. Genting Singapore fell 0.5 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.96 with 2.4 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Hi-P International, up 2.1 per cent or three Singapore cents to S$1.49; and Cache Logistics Trust, down 2.1 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents to S$0.70.