Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.46% to 3,307.80

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index climbing 0.46 per cent or 15.15 points to 3,307.80 as at 9.02am, after US markets gained on generally strong earnings overnight.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 37, or about 11 stocks up for every six down, after 46.2 million shares worth S$121.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings advanced 2.5 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to S$0.083 with 5.2 million shares traded. Allied Technologies gained 2.5 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.041 with three million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, which rose 0.2 per cent or S$0.04 to S$26.20; and United Overseas Bank, up 1.2 per cent or S$0.31 to S$26.50.