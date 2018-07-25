You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.46% to 3,307.80

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 9:19 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index climbing 0.46 per cent or 15.15 points to 3,307.80 as at 9.02am, after US markets gained on generally strong earnings overnight.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 37, or about 11 stocks up for every six down, after 46.2 million shares worth S$121.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings advanced 2.5 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to S$0.083 with 5.2 million shares traded. Allied Technologies gained 2.5 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.041 with three million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, which rose 0.2 per cent or S$0.04 to S$26.20; and United Overseas Bank, up 1.2 per cent or S$0.31 to S$26.50.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

Most Read

1 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
2 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
3 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
4 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

2018-05-30T044433Z_18622655_RC17A26D6880_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-LONG-HAUL.JPG
Jul 25, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Banyan Tree, Vard, Mapletree Industrial Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening