You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise on optimism over reopening of economies

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 5:46 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

SINGAPORE shares ended the day higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) advancing 2.4 per cent or 60.77 points to 2,611.63.

This comes as the city-state’s circuit-breaker period ended the day before, and more businesses and activities are progressively allowed. The gains also tracked overnight rallies on Wall Street and Europe.

Gainers outnumbered losers 321 to 136 after two billion shares worth S$2.03 billion changed hands.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, said: “Risk assets continue to shrug off political angst while reacting positively to coronavirus lockdowns being eased across the globe." 

Among the STI constituents, the best performer was SATS, which rose 6.0 per cent or S$0.16 to S$2.85. DBS Group Research had on Monday upgraded the counter to “hold” from “fully valued” while maintaining its target price at S$2.64, saying that the stock is “on track for long recovery”.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open tracking Wall Street rally; STI up 0.7%

At the bottom of the STI’s table was the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which were also the only two STI counters that ended in the red. SGX fell 1.7 per cent to S$8.28 while SPH saw a 0.8 per cent decline to S$1.31. 

ComfortDelGro was the most traded stock among the blue-chips, gaining 4.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$1.49. The transport giant announced on Tuesday that it has tied up with ALPS Pte Ltd, the supply chain arm of Singapore’s public healthcare system, to involve its cabbies in the delivery of essential medicines.

Singapore’s banking trio also ended the day higher. DBS rose 2.8 per cent or S$0.55 to S$20.21, OCBC advanced 2.8 per cent or S$0.24 to $8.89, while UOB gained 2.5 per cent or S$0.49 to S$20.27.

The STI’s performance was in line with other regional benchmarks, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 05:26 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 17.55...

Jun 2, 2020 04:58 PM
Real Estate

UK mortgage approvals slumped to record low in April lockdown-BoE

[LONDON] British mortgage approvals slumped to the lowest on record in April and consumers ramped up repayment of...

Jun 2, 2020 04:54 PM
Real Estate

Thailand to cut property tax by 90% this year amid coronavirous outbreak

[BANGKOK] Thailand will cut building tax by 90% this year, reducing revenue by about 36 billion baht (S$1.6 billion...

Jun 2, 2020 04:50 PM
Consumer

Australia's Woolworths to reward over 100,000 staff with shares for virus efforts

[SYDNEY] Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group said on Tuesday it will reward more than 100,000 of...

Jun 2, 2020 04:46 PM
Government & Economy

New York under curfew as looters hit luxury stores

[NEW YORK] New York was under a curfew that would last until early Tuesday morning, officials said, after looters...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.