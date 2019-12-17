You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise on Tuesday; STI up 0.05%

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 9:28 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares edged up at the opening bell on Tuesday following a rally in the US markets sparked by the new US-China trade deal.

Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 1.46 points or 0.05 per cent to 3,207.55 as at 9.06am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 74 to 42, after 49.9 million securities worth about S$52.3 million changed hands.

Fruits distributor SunMoon Food was the most traded counter by volume in the morning, rising S$0.004 or 7.8 per cent to S$0.055 after 7.2 million shares were traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Catalist-listed waste management firm Sen Yue jumped S$0.006 or 21.4 per cent to S$0.034 after 6.7 million shares changed hands.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Yanlord, United Engineers, Oxley, Cromwell E-Reit, Citic Envirotech, SIIC Environment

Active index stock Singtel was up S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent to S$3.38 while Suntec Reit units traded unchanged at S$1.81.

Bucking the positive trend, all three local banks declined in early trade. DBS fell S$0.11 or 0.4 per cent to S$25.59, OCBC lost S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent to S$10.88 while UOB decreased S$0.15 or 0.6 per cent to S$26.27.

A Wall Street rally sparked by the new US-China trade deal lifted US stocks to their third straight record closes on Monday.

Investors were also cheered by upbeat economic data out of China.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.4 per cent at 28,235.89, the S&P 500 added 0.7 per cent to close at 3,191.45 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose the furthest, closing up 0.9 per cent at 8,814.23.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 jumped 2.3 per cent on the back of the preliminary US-China trade deal and the British Conservative Party's election victory.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo also opened higher as the benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.49 per cent or 118.38 points to 24,070.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.42 per cent or 7.35 points at 1,744.22.

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.38...

Dec 17, 2019 09:15 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports continue slide in November

SINGAPORE'S non-oil exports continued to contract in November as a result of shrinking electronic exports, which...

Dec 17, 2019 09:11 AM
Companies & Markets

A-HTrust suspends trading; books closure on Dec 18

TRADING of Ascendas Hospitality Trust's (A-HTrust) stapled securities have been suspended on Tuesday at 9am,...

Dec 17, 2019 09:06 AM
Real Estate

Sim Lim Square launches 2nd bid for collective sale with extra space

Singapore gadget central Sim Lim Square has launched its second collective sale tender with a sweetener for...

Dec 17, 2019 09:00 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's central bank opens door to Feb rate cut if needed

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank has opened the door to another cut in interest rates as early as February should...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly