You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise slightly at Thursday’s open; STI up 0.09% to 3,145.33

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 9:42 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened marginally stronger on Thursday when it started trading following Wednesday’s public holiday. The rise also comes after Wall Street’s gain on Wednesday amid solid data on the US services sector.

On the Singapore bourse, the Straits Times Index inched up 0.09 per cent or 2.96 points to 3,145.33 as at 9.01am on Thursday.

Gainers outnumbered losers 55 to 30, after 58.39 million securities worth S$120.72 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings gained two Singapore cents or 1.46 per cent to S$1.39 with 10.95 million shares traded as at 9.02am, while Genting Singapore rose one Singapore cent or 1.16 per cent to S$0.87 with 7.32 million shares changing hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Active index stocks included City Developments Limited, down seven Singapore cents or 0.84 per cent to S$8.23; Sembcorp Industries, losing four cents or 1.67 per cent to S$2.35; and CapitaLand, also down one cent or 0.31 per cent to S$3.21 as at 9.02am.

For banking stocks, DBS was unchanged at S$24.27, while UOB rose six Singapore cents or 0.25 per cent to S$24.06; and OCBC was up two cents or 0.19 per cent to S$10.65.

Challenger Technologies opened flat at 54.5 Singapore cents on Thursday. The mainboard-listed electronics retailer announced on Tuesday night that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) has no objection to its proposed voluntary delisting.

Another firm set to delist from the SGX is Lafe Corp, which also opened flat at S$0.23 on Thursday. The mainboard-listed developer said on Wednesday evening that it received a notification of delisting from SGX-ST after having been on the bourse’s financial watch-list since June 3, 2016.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday, dragged down by investor jitters over US-Mexico trade talks. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.07 per cent or 14.74 points to 20,761.36 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.29 per cent or 4.46 points at 1,525.62.

In the US, Wall Street stocks rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, with solid data on the US services sector offsetting a weak private sector hiring report. Analysts also cited continued positive momentum following more dovish commentary from Federal Reserve officials, dynamics that let the market shrug off worries about trade tariffs and the weakening global growth outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 25,539.37, up 0.8 per cent on Wednesday. The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.8 per cent to 2,826.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 7,575.48.

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
2 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
3 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BP_SGX_060619_34.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange to boost derivatives, target Southeast Asia unicorns

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

Jun 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Challenger, Lafe Corp, companies joining SGX watch-list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening