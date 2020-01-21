You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares sink 1% on China virus fears, growth worries

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 6:25 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks slumped further on Tuesday, in line with most regional markets, as the emergence of a new virus from China and a sluggish economic outlook weighed on sentiment. 

The Straits Times Index was down 1.09 per cent after lunchtime, but eventually regained some ground to close at 3,247.17, down 1 per cent or 32.92 points. 

Decliners outnumbered advancers 350 to 138, or about three counters down for every one on higher ground. Trading remained active, with 2.67 billion securities worth S$1.11 billion changing hands. 

Linus Loo, head of research at Lim & Tan Securities, told Reuters on Tuesday that concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in China affected market sentiments. "Unfortunately, it's coming at a bad time because it's the travel season in China ahead of the New Year celebrations," he said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang also thought markets "priced too little in", in terms of the virus spreading across multiple Asian cities from Wuhan, in a situation that harks to the Sars outbreak of 2003. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon down 1.09% on day

In addition, the current situation may be worsened by the millions of people travelling across China for the Chinese New Year, she said. 

Adding to investors' worries on Tuesday was the International Monetary Fund, which had trimmed its growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 to 2.9 per cent and 3.3 per cent overnight, in light of a global economic outlook which “remains sluggish”.

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 05:58 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares dip on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices dipped on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down just 1.55...

Jan 21, 2020 05:41 PM
Real Estate

Barclay brothers in talks to sell Ritz Hotel to Saudis, FT says

[SYDNEY]The Barclay brothers are in talks to sell London's 114-year-old Ritz Hotel to Sidra Capital, an investment...

Jan 21, 2020 05:33 PM
Technology

Britain's TalkTalk sells fibre network to CityFibre for £200m

[LONDON] British broadband supplier TalkTalk said it had agreed to sell its fibre network, which initially built...

Jan 21, 2020 04:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Swiss banking giant UBS books lower profits in 2019

[ZURICH] Swiss banking giant UBS said Tuesday its full-year profits fell last year, but that economic stimulus...

Jan 21, 2020 04:41 PM
Real Estate

'Massive amounts of money' headed for Nordic real estate

[COPENHAGEN] The Nordic real estate market attracted more investor cash than ever before last year, and it's now...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly