Singapore shares slide 1.2% on Tuesday

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 5:31 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended 1.2 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 38.08 points to 3,026.99 at the closing bell.

Losers heavily outnumbered gainers 268 to 118, as some 1.44 billion shares worth S$925.4 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore with 39.96 million shares changing hands, losing 2.13 per cent or two Singapore cents to 92 Singapore cents. Other actives included Ezion and Rich Capital.

All three local banks finished Tuesday in the red. OCBC dived 2.53 per cent, or 28 Singapore cents, to S$10.81, while UOB fell 1.65 per cent or 40 Singapore cents to S$23.85. DBS finished at S$22.90, down 1.29 per cent or 30 Singapore cents.

