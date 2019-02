SINGAPORE shares ended lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.05 per cent or 1.49 points to 3,188.68.

Losers outweighed advancers 201 to 171, as 1.21 billion shares worth S$954.13 million changed hands.

Contributing to the losses were Hongkong Land, which closed down 4.74 per cent at US$6.83, and Venture Corp, which pared 2.34 per cent to S$15.88.

Financial stocks also saw some red. OCBC Bank declined 0.52 per cent to S$11.45.