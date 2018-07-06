You are here

Singapore shares slump 2% on Friday

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 6:12 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

US trade tariffs and property cooling measures announced by the Singapore government on Thursday night caused the Straits Times Index (STI) to fall 2 per cent, or 64.89 points, to close at 3,191.82 on Friday, breaking through the psychological 3,200 support level.

Losers heavily outnumbered gainers 290 to 121, with some 2.28 billion shares worth S$2.01 billion in total changing hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which fell S$0.01 to S$1.17 with 34.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included YZJ Shipbuilding and Singtel.

