You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares soar on Monday on US-China trade truce

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 5:52 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index closing 73.01 points or 2.3 per cent higher to 3,190.62, buoyed by positive market sentiment surrounding news that tense US-China trade relations are appearing to thaw.

About 1.77 billion shares worth S$1.35 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.76 per share. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 317 to 140.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which rose S$0.004 to S$0.065 with 109.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Thomson Medical Group.

Among financials, DBS closed S$0.73 or 3 per cent up at S$25.11, OCBC gained S$0.34 or 3 per cent at S$11.60, and UOB jumped S$0.83 or 3.3 per cent to S$25.98.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_YOTOPLINE_3632953.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

hyatt.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

Dec 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS unveils S$30m grant to boost Singapore financial sector's cybersecurity capabilities

file72h61ghmjthl77jd5t5.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange unveils high-grade iron ore swaps and futures; partners China's Nanhua Futures to develop new indices

Site Image for media REVISED (1).PNG
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening