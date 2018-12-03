Singapore shares soar on Monday on US-China trade truce

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index closing 73.01 points or 2.3 per cent higher to 3,190.62, buoyed by positive market sentiment surrounding news that tense US-China trade relations are appearing to thaw.

About 1.77 billion shares worth S$1.35 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.76 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 317 to 140.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which rose S$0.004 to S$0.065 with 109.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Thomson Medical Group.

Among financials, DBS closed S$0.73 or 3 per cent up at S$25.11, OCBC gained S$0.34 or 3 per cent at S$11.60, and UOB jumped S$0.83 or 3.3 per cent to S$25.98.