Singapore shares up 1.2% on Monday

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 1.2 per cent or 37 points to 3,228.82, and above the psychological 3,200 support level.

The STI closed at 3,191.82 on Friday - the lowest the index has faired in the year - on US trade tariffs and property cooling measures announced by the Singapore government.

In Monday's session, about two billion shares worth S$1.23 billion in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 240 to 146.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion, which fell S$0.002 to S$0.081 with 35.9 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Golden Agri-Resources.