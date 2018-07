SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 1.4 per cent or 46.01 points to 3,274.83.

About 2.4 billion shares worth S$1.45 billion in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 271 to 131.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion, which finished S$0.008 or 9.9 per cent up at S$0.089 on Tuesday. with 87.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Asiatic Group.