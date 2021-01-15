You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares up for third straight session, STI gains 0.16%

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 5:50 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

SINGAPORE shares ended the week in positive territory, marking its third straight session of gains.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.16 per cent or 4.87 points to close at 3,004.87 points on Friday. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 289 to 202, after 4.2 billion securities worth S1.54 billion changed hands.

US President-elect Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion economic rescue plan had done little to lift sentiment elsewhere in Asia. With the exception of Hong Kong, key benchmarks in Tokyo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta ended in negative territory. Wall Street also ended modestly lower on Thursday.

IG senior market strategist Pan Jingyi said: "To some extent, most of this optimism had been priced in, but the huge figures had also invited some contemplation as to whether the necessary bipartisan support will materialise for this huge sum."

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said that excitement over the proposed stimulus is being tempered by challenges of the new administration in passing the package through Congress, and the new sanctions imposed on Chinese companies overnight.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The best-performing counter on the STI was Jardine Strategic Holding, gaining 3 per cent or US$0.79 to US$27.04.

Transport-related Covid-19 recovery plays fared relatively well too, emerging among the top 10 stocks on the blue-chip index. Singapore Airlines gained 0.9 per cent or S$0.04 to S$4.39, Sats was up 0.8 per cent or S$0.03 to S$4.04 while ComfortDelGro rose 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.72.

At the bottom of the table were the Singapore Exchange and Singtel, with both shedding 0.8 per cent to end the day at S$9.87 and S$2.49 respectively.

The most active counter on the STI was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which closed flat at S$1.07 after over 41 million shares changed hands. It had on Thursday evening announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Yangzijiang Terminals China Holding subsidiary will take a 30 per cent stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply chain joint venture for six million yuan (S$1.23 million).

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 05:42 PM
Transport

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

[ISLAMABAD] A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities over a British...

Jan 15, 2021 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 8.70...

Jan 15, 2021 05:03 PM
Government & Economy

UK economy shrank in November as new lockdown hit

[LONDON] Britain's economy shrank by 2.6 per cent in November, the first monthly fall in output since the country...

Jan 15, 2021 05:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC turns positive on aviation, maintains 'sell' on SIA

OCBC Investment Research has turned more positive on the aviation sector given recent progress on Covid-19 vaccines...

Jan 15, 2021 04:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Zara billionaire Ortega doubles money on US$460m telecom bet

[LONDON] Amancio Ortega more than doubled his money in three years on a rare foray outside of real estate, the usual...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Trump plans to live at Mar-a-Lago, employ some current aides

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Hot stock: GL hits 10-month high after Guoco Group's privatisation bid

Hot stock: iFast surges more than 5.5%, prompting SGX query

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for