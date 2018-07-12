You are here

Singapore shares up on Thursday

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 5:42 PM
SINGAPORE shares closed on Thursday with the Straits Times Index up 3.93 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,253.01.

About 2.32 billion shares worth S$1.12 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.48 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 251 to 150.

The most actively traded stock was Noble, which finished S$0.005 or 3.6 per cent higher at S$0.144 with 45.4 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Ezion. 

