You are here
Singapore shares up on Thursday
SINGAPORE shares closed on Thursday with the Straits Times Index up 3.93 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,253.01.
About 2.32 billion shares worth S$1.12 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.48 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 251 to 150.
The most actively traded stock was Noble, which finished S$0.005 or 3.6 per cent higher at S$0.144 with 45.4 million shares changing hands.
Other actives included Genting Singapore and Ezion.