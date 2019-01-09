Singapore stocks climb 1.12% higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks extended gains to a fourth session on Wednesday as US-China trade talks concluded, with the Straits Times Index climbing 1.12 per cent or 35.13 points to 3,158.07.

Advancers outpaced decliners 250 to 144 on trade of about 1.6 billion shares worth S$1.12 billion.

Highly traded counters by value included Singtel, up 1.02 per cent to S$2.97, and Genting Singapore, up nearly 2 per cent to S$1.03. All three local banks finished firmly in the black as well.