Singapore stocks close 0.5% lower on Thursday

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 5:37 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.5 per cent or 14.67 points to 3,214.44.

About 1.7 billion securities worth S$961.41 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.57. Losers outnumbered gainers 206 to 167.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings closed up 0.1 Singapore cent or 2 per cent to S$0.051 with 77 million shares traded. Rex International retreated 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.32 per cent to close at S$0.075, with 47.8 million shares changing hands.

