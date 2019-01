SINGAPORE stocks closed with gains on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.65 per cent or 20.14 points to 3,122.94.

Advancers outpaced decliners 207 to 170 on turnover of some 1.3 billion shares worth S$880.4 million.

Financial heavyweights DBS (up 0.67 per cent to S$23.91), OCBC Bank (up 1.14 per cent to S$11.50) and United Overseas Bank (up 0.88 per cent to S$25.17) helped the index onto higher ground.