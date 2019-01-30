Singapore stocks close lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks marked another day of losses on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.42 per cent or 13.31 points to 3,174.38.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 215 to 166, as 1.4 billion shares worth S$1.17 billion changed hands.

However, any gains were offset by some index heavyweights, including the local banks.

DBS led losses, giving up 1.16 per cent to S$23.94, while United Overseas Bank retreated 0.90 per cent to S$25.30 and OCBC shed 0.09 per cent to S$11.39.