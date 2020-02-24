You are here

Singapore stocks decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.6%

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 9:22 AM
SINGAPORE shares started the week on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index falling 19.03 points or 0.6 per cent to 3,162 as at 9.01am on Monday.

Losers outnumbers gainers 145 to 42, after 99.2 million securities worth S$102.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which lost S$0.03 or 2.9 per cent to S$1.01 on 7.1 million shares traded as at 9.03am. ComfortDelGro shed S$0.03 or 1.5 per cent to S$1.99, after 2.4 million shares changed hands.

The trio of banks began the morning in the red. DBS was down S$0.15 or 0.6 per cent to S$24.93, OCBC Bank fell S$0.05 or 0.5 per cent to S$10.97, while United Overseas Bank tumbled S$0.37 or 1.4 per cent to S$25.31.

Other active index counters included Singtel which rose S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent to S$3.11.

