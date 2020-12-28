You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks dip on Monday, STI down 0.1% at 2,840.14

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 6:14 PM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

LOCAL shares ended the first day of the week on a slightly dour note, even as other Asian markets rose on the back of US President Donald Trump signing the Covid-19 pandemic relief and spending bill.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 0.1 per cent or 1.9 points to finish the day at 2,840.14. Across the broader market, decliners outnumbered advancers 231 to 207, after 1.46 billion securities worth some S$740.4 million changed hands.

Other regional markets mostly ended the day in the black amid heightened investor optimism. The KLCI gained 0.2 per cent; the Nikkei 225 added 0.7 per cent, while the Jakarta Composite Index rose 1.2 per cent. Only the Hang Seng Index bucked the trend, closing 0.3 per cent lower.

Said Oanda's senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley: "With liquidity lower than usual and a dearth of meaningful news over the weekend, the Presidential signing of the omnibus bill today has lifted sentiment in Asia.

However, he noted that the scale of gains in the regional markets is "modest", perhaps due to the "holiday-thinned participation".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Among the 30 constituent stocks, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the biggest advancer. The counter gained 2.7 per cent or 2.5 Singapore cents to close at 94.5 Singapore cents on Monday. With 44.9 million shares traded over the course of the day, it was also the most heavily traded STI stock.

On the other end of the spectrum, Hongkong Land was the biggest constituent decliner. The counter shed 0.72 per cent or US$0.03 to close at US$4.16.

The biggest decliner on the broader market was Jardine Matheson Holdings, which lost 0.3 per cent or US$0.17 to US$55.35.

The trio of glove makers were among the decliners. Top Glove fell 3.7 per cent or S$0.08 to S$2.07 on an ex-dividend basis; Riverstone Holdings lost 5.1 per cent or S$0.06 to S$1.11, while UG Healthcare shed 4 per cent or 2.5 Singapore cents to finish the day at 59.5 cents.

The trio of lenders ended the day mixed. DBS fell 0.2 per cent or S$0.04 to S$25.13, while UOB lost 0.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$22.68. OCBC, however, inched up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$10.07.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 05:56 PM
Garage

Heritas Capital to launch US$30m 'impact investing' venture fund by H12021

SINGAPORE-BASED Heritas Capital Management is planning to launch a US$30 million "impact investing" fund, focused on...

Dec 28, 2020 05:26 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.73...

Dec 28, 2020 05:16 PM
Government & Economy

UK poised to clear Astra shot as need for vaccines grows

[LONDON] The UK is poised to approve the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford,...

Dec 28, 2020 05:12 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower, dragged down by tech stocks

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks declined on Monday, dragged down by tech firms, amid regulatory concerns after China's...

Dec 28, 2020 04:58 PM
Government & Economy

Capacity restrictions for employer-provided transportation ease in Phase 3

WITH the commencement of Phase 3 from Dec 28, 2020, the 25 per cent reduction in maximum passenger capacity (MPC)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

'Demon Slayer' becomes Japan's top-grossing movie

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to US$10b

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for