You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks edge up despite Wall Street retreat; STI up 0.1%

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 6:08 PM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

LOCAL equities inched up on Thursday as traders continued to harbour hopes of a fiscal stimulus package ahead of the upcoming US presidential election.

AxiCorp's chief market strategist Stephen Innes said that investors are now "suffering a severe case of stimulus talk exhaustion", and more people are now opting for the sidelines.

He is, however, expecting markets to trend in a "more volatile" manner in the lead-up to the highly-anticipated "major macro event of the year".

"Stock market investors have enough cash to put to work, and things will bounce back in a big way despite this week's teenage crush with a pre-election stimulus hurting the view."

The benchmark Straits Times Index closed 0.1 per cent or 2.8 points higher at 2,528.41, with decliners outnumbering advancers 211 to 202 after some 1.34 billion securities worth S$1.01 billion changed hands.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares slip at Thursday's open after weak lead from US; STI down 0.4%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Venture Corporation was the biggest loser of the day, after having hit a 52-week high of S$21.21 on Wednesday morning. RHB had upgraded the stock to a "buy", citing an improved outlook. The counter ended the day at S$20.55, down two per cent or S$0.42.

City Developments Limited extended its slide on Thursday, shedding 1.1 per cent or $0.08 to close at S$7.00. Investors continued to take flight following the resignation of non-executive and non-independent director Kwek Leng Peck; some 10.5 million shares changed hands over the course of the day.

Jardine Matheson Holdings and Jardine Strategic Holdings were again the top gainers for the day. The former added US$0.54 or 1.3 per cent to US$43.03; the latter gained US$0.28 or 1.4 per cent to end the day at US$20.96.

Among the constituent stocks, Wilmar International and Sembcorp Industries came out tops, each gaining 1.4 per cent over the course of the day. Wilmar closed S$0.06 higher at S$4.30; Sembcorp gained S$0.02 to S$1.43.

The trio of lenders ended the day in the black. DBS gained 0.9 per cent or S$0.19 to S$21.44; UOB added 0.3 per cent or S$0.06 to S$19.98, and OCBC closed at S$8.76, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01.

Stocks on Wall Street retreated amid election and stimulus uncertainties. The Dow Jones Industrial average fell 0.4 per cent; S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 per cent.

Asian markets ended the day mixed. The KLCI rose 0.4 per cent, the Hang Seng Index gained 0.1 per cent. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent, and the broader Topix closed 1.1 per cent lower.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 05:52 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.40...

Oct 22, 2020 05:48 PM
Real Estate

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

PROPERTY agents in Singapore should be ethical, build trust with consumers and "pay special attention to ensure...

Oct 22, 2020 05:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank in talks to sell tech unit to Tata Consultancy

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank is in advanced talks to sell a technology services unit to Tata Consultancy Services, Asia...

Oct 22, 2020 05:25 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong's property market takes hit from Cathay job cuts

[HONG KONG] Calls from laid off Cathay Pacific Airways pilots began arriving at Okay Property Agency not long after...

Oct 22, 2020 05:15 PM
Life & Culture

Fifa president not interested in European Super League

[SWITZERLAND] Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he is not interested in a European Super League amid...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nearly a third of Indonesia forest fires are in pulp, palm areas: Greenpeace

Industrial space rents, prices continue to fall in Q3; occupancy rises: JTC

Singapore workers see urgent need to reskill, upskill in tight job market: poll

Stocks to watch: CDL, CapitaLand Mall Trust, KIT, Suntec Reit, KORE, Keppel

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for