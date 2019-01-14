Singapore stocks end 0.8% lower on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.79 per cent or 25.19 points to 3,173.46.

About 1.28 billion securities worth S$727.42 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.57. Losers outnumbered gainers 242 to 142.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, China Medical Group closed up 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.002 with 83 million shares traded. LionGold Corp added 0.1 Singapore cent to close at S$0.002 as well, with 81.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ThaiBev and Ezion Holdings.

Sino Grandness Food Industry Group requested for a trading halt during morning trading, pending the release of an announcement. No announcement had been made as at market close.