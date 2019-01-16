Singapore stocks end higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.52 per cent or 16.81 points to 3,229.11.

About 1.12 billion securities worth S$1 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.89. Gainers outnumbered losers 216 to 174.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings closed up 0.1 Singapore cent or 2.04 per cent to S$0.05 with 40.5 million shares traded. Rex International added 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.7 per cent to close at S$0.076, with 31.4 million shares changing hands.

Financials led index stocks, with DBS gaining 15 Singapore cents or 0.6 per cent to end at S$25.17. United Overseas Bank picked up S$0.08 or 0.3 per cent to S$26.58, and OCBC Bank added nine Singapore cents or 0.77 per cent to S$11.77.