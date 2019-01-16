You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks end higher on Wednesday

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 5:34 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.52 per cent or 16.81 points to 3,229.11.

About 1.12 billion securities worth S$1 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.89. Gainers outnumbered losers 216 to 174.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings closed up 0.1 Singapore cent or 2.04 per cent to S$0.05 with 40.5 million shares traded. Rex International added 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.7 per cent to close at S$0.076, with 31.4 million shares changing hands.

Financials led index stocks, with DBS gaining 15 Singapore cents or 0.6 per cent to end at S$25.17. United Overseas Bank picked up S$0.08 or 0.3 per cent to S$26.58, and OCBC Bank added nine Singapore cents or 0.77 per cent to S$11.77.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

New diversity council set up to champion more women in Singapore’s boardrooms

Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

KPMG’s Budget proposal: fintech adoption, cyber resilience and R&D

SL_sg_160119_50.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

More Singapore employers offering flexible work arrangements: MOM

20190104_145924.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Real Estate

Sultan Plaza owners launch en bloc with S$380m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening