Singapore stocks end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.41 per cent or 13.42 points to 3,239.74.

About 1.42 billion securities worth S$1.12 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.79. Losers outnumbered gainers 249 to 165.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was ThaiBev, which gained 9.5 Singapore cents or 13.19 per cent to S$0.815 with 106.4 million shares traded. RHT Health Trust added 0.7 Singapore cent or 22.58 per cent to S$0.038, with 71.7 million units changing hands.

Among index stocks, Genting Singapore closed two Singapore cents or 1.82 per cent lower to S$1.08, while Singtel declined four Singapore cents or 1.32 per cent to S$2.99.