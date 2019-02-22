Singapore stocks end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.24 per cent or 8.01 points to 3,269.90.

About 1.46 billion securities worth S$1.27 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.87. Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 218 securities up to 208 securities down.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Genting Singapore, which lost four Singapore cents or 3.6 per cent to S$1.07 with 69.5 million shares traded. RHT Health Trust retreated 0.1 Singapore cent or 6.67 per cent to S$0.014, with 48.3 million units changing hands.

Among index stocks, ThaiBev closed 1.5 Singapore cents or 1.88 per cent higher to S$0.815, while Golden Agri-Resources gained 1.5 Singapore cents or 5.56 per cent to S$0.285.

Tee International and Tee Land called for trading halts during the afternoon session, pending announcements. No announcements had been made for either counter as at market close.