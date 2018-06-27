You are here

Singapore stocks end lower, with rest of Asia in the red

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 5:43 PM
SINGAPORE shares ended in negative territory, tumbling along with the rest of Asia on an escalating trade spat between China and the US.

After opening at 3,281.71, the Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,254.77, down 26.1 points, or 0.8 per cent. About 1.5 billion securities, valued at S$1 billion,  changed hands. Losers outpaced gainers 256 to 130.

Banks - DBS, UOB and OCBC - led the losers, along with Singtel. Transport operator ComfortDelgro bucked the trend to close two Singapore cents up, at  S$2.28 a share.

