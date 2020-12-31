You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks finish the year in the red, STI down 0.89%

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 12:52 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

IN the last trading day of 2020, investor optimism waned despite the festive cheer, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) sliding 25.41 points or 0.89 per cent to 2,843.81 points at the closing bell of a holiday-shortened day.

For the month, however, the STI was up 1.35 per cent or 37.86 points.

State Street Global Markets on Thursday released the results of the State Street Investor Confidence Index (ICI) for December 2020.

The Global Investor Confidence Index increased to 104.1, up 13.3 points from November's revised reading of 90.8; with the Asian ICI increasing 17.4 points to 112.6.

Rajeev Bhargava, head of Investor Behavior Research for State Street Associates, said: "The uptick in risk-seeking behaviour was largely driven by US and Asia investors as the release of Covid vaccines this month, prospects of a fresh stimulus package out of the US and post-election certainty are likely contributing to a more positive outlook on asset markets."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"December's reading of global sentiment is a good supporting datapoint that we may be heading in the right direction," he added.

Among the STI constituents, Sembcorp Industries emerged as top performer for the day, inching up S$0.01 or 0.59 per cent to close at S$1.71.

On the other end of the spectrum, Jardine Strategic Holdings (JSH) was the biggest decliner, falling US$0.83 or 3.23 per cent to end at US$24.88. JSH was one of four stocks identified as STI's strongest performers in the quarter to date, and ranked highly for value factors, said the Singapore Exchange in a market update on Tuesday.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 221 to 182 for the day, with 665.63 million securities worth S$548.44 million changing hands.

Elsewhere in Asia, investors in Chinese markets soaked in the festive mood. The Hang Seng Index gained 84.02 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 27,231.13, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was trading up 28.34 points or 0.83 per cent at 3,442.79 as at the mid-day break.

Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed on Thursday for a holiday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 12:58 PM
Government & Economy

UK-Singapore FTA kicks in from Jan 1

THE UK-Singapore free trade agreement (FTA) will take effect at 7am Singapore time on Jan 1, the Ministry of Trade...

Dec 31, 2020 12:35 PM
Banking & Finance

China state banks seen buying US dollar to ease sharp yuan rally

[SHANGHAI] China's major state-owned banks were seen buying US dollars at the level of about 6.52 yuan on Thursday,...

Dec 31, 2020 12:18 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close year of historic highs and lows little changed

[BENGALURU] Australian shares wrapped up 2020 little changed from where they had begun, with tech stocks emerging as...

Dec 31, 2020 12:16 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end year on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with more gains, building on a rally over the previous two days, as...

Dec 31, 2020 12:13 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's competition watchdog gets new chairman, board members

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has announced a number of board changes at the Competition and Consumer...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, DBS, Keppel, Boustead, Chip Eng Seng

Firm outlook for private housing market belies risk factors

Gold firms as US dollar slides to multi-year low

Boustead Singapore sells water solutions unit to Chip Eng Seng for S$7.3m

US dollar plumbs more than two-year lows as more stimulus in view

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for