Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.09% to 3,260.44

SINGAPORE stocks followed in the footsteps of Wall Street to open higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index inching up 0.09 per cent, or 2.87 points, to 3,260.44 as at 9.12am.

Gainers outpaced losers 58 to 45 as 90.2 million shares worth S$318 million changed hands.

As at 9.11am, the most actively traded counters were Singtel, flat at S$3.08 with 10.3 million shares traded S$3.08; Genting Singapore, up 1.7 per cent or two cents to S$1.23 with 7.3 million shares traded; and Golden Agri-Resources, flat at S$0.31 with 5.9 million shares traded.

In Tokyo, stocks also opened higher on Friday, aided by gains on Wall Street and the yen's downwards trend.