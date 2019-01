SINGAPORE stocks bucked the trend on Thursday when most Asian stocks pointed lower, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.81 per cent or 25.44 points to 3,183.51.

Advancers outpaced decliners 229 to 146, with local banks part of the heavy lifting. DBS gained 0.83 per cent to S$24.44, and United Overseas Bank rose almost one per cent to S$25.80.

Turnover was 1.3 billion shares worth S$1.11 billion.