You are here

Home > Stocks
SUBSCRIBERS

Singapore stocks rise 1.5% to 10-month high following Democrat Senate win

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 7:31 PM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks made strong gains on Thursday, mirroring regional trends, after the Democrats in the US clinched victory in the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 1.5 per cent or 43.96 points, to close at 2,906.97, its highest close in more than...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 07:24 PM
Government & Economy

Trump assures orderly transition to a Biden presidency

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump, minutes after Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College...

Jan 7, 2021 06:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction appoints new CEO

SOILBUILD Construction Group has appointed Tan Hee Wee as chief executive officer (CEO) of the construction business...

Jan 7, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 7, 2021 06:28 PM
Stocks

Regional indices, including STI, powered by Democratic win

SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index recorded its fourth straight day of gains on Thursday, gaining 43.96...

Jan 7, 2021 06:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Philippines grid operator preparing for potential record IPO

[MANILA] The Philippines' electricity grid operator is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) to comply with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

33 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Three Eagle Hospitality Trust directors resign

Woman shot dead in US Capitol was veteran, Trump supporter: reports

C&W's Christine Li to join Knight Frank; Colliers hires JLL's Joseph Yee

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for