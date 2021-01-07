Singapore stocks rise 1.5% to 10-month high following Democrat Senate win

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE stocks made strong gains on Thursday, mirroring regional trends, after the Democrats in the US clinched victory in the Georgia Senate runoff elections.
The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 1.5 per cent or 43.96 points, to close at 2,906.97, its highest close in more than...
