You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks set to enter bull market, among last in Asia

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 5:02 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks have finally gained 20 per cent from their March lows, as the city-state struggles to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic amid the reopening of its economy.

The benchmark Straits Times Index advanced 3 per cent as of 4.30pm local time on Wednesday, its third straight day of gains. This will make it one of the last major country gauges in Asia to enter a technical bull market, several weeks after its regional peers beat it to the punch. Property and banking stocks have been among the strongest gainers in the past month.

As the pandemic pummels the trade-reliant economy, record-low valuations have drawn buyers to Singapore's stock market over the past couple of months. Optimism has also been on the rise as the country emerged from a two-month lockdown on Tuesday, restarting 75 per cent of its economy. Gross domestic product, however, is expected to shrink 4 per cent to 7 per cent this year, its worst contraction since independence in 1965.

"Reopening optimism has largely been driving gains for the local index this week and the US-China relations don't seem to be in such a dire state," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG Asia. The sentiment "will likely carry on in the short term, although Covid-19 related concerns will weigh on the market this year."

The index plunged more than 30 per cent from a January high to a March low, as virus concerns roiled equity markets and economies globally. That sent valuations to their lowest ever, and the measure now trades at 0.9 times estimated book value for the next year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares rise at open tracking Wall Street gains; STI up 1.4%

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index was the last Asian gauge to enter bull market territory last week. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index continues to be in bear market as investors grapple with China's new national security law, rising US-China trade tensions and ongoing protests.

Singapore now has one of the highest number of recorded infections in Asia, with more than 36,000 cases.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 05:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Acra says it is inspecting KPMG's audit of Hyflux

THE accounting watchdog is inspecting the audit work done by KPMG for Hyflux, as part of a larger probe into the...

Jun 3, 2020 04:58 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks surge; up 50% from March lows as techs lead relief rally

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks surged nearly 3 per cent to close at a more than three-month high on Wednesday, led by...

Jun 3, 2020 04:45 PM
Consumer

Hong Kong Tycoon Li's telecom firm weighs US$1b unit sale

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong telecommunications firm controlled by tycoon Richard Li is considering options including a...

Jun 3, 2020 04:42 PM
Real Estate

Over 5,400 home renovation projects in Singapore approved to resume work

THE Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has approved all applications for residential renovation projects...

Jun 3, 2020 04:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell weighs sale of US$2b-plus stake in Queensland LNG facilities

[MELBOURNE] Royal Dutch Shell is considering raising more than US$2 billion from the sale of a stake in the common...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.