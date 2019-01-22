Singapore stocks slip on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks slipped on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index ending the day down 0.86 per cent or 27.85 points to 3,192.71.

Losers outnumbered gainers 225 to 148 after 1.57 billion shares worth S$786.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Swee Hong gained 60 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.008 with 30.3 million shares traded. Thai Beverage was unchanged at S$0.735 with 26.8 million shares traded. Genting Singapore lost 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.09 on turnover of 22.7 million shares.