You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks slip on Tuesday

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 5:41 PM

SINGAPORE stocks slipped on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index ending the day down 0.86 per cent or 27.85 points to 3,192.71.

Losers outnumbered gainers 225 to 148 after 1.57 billion shares worth S$786.6 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Swee Hong gained 60 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.008 with 30.3 million shares traded. Thai Beverage was unchanged at S$0.735 with 26.8 million shares traded. Genting Singapore lost 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.09 on turnover of 22.7 million shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
4 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
5 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

Grange Heights_image.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Real Estate

Grange Heights relaunches en-bloc bid with price unchanged

Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley unit to sell off Dublin properties for 204m euros

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening