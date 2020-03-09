You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI loses 4.5% on Monday afternoon

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 1:27 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

rk_SG-exchange_090320.jpg
Singapore equities resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory following a steep selloff due to escalating worries over the economic repercussions of Covid-19 as well as a sharp fall in oil prices.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory following a steep selloff due to escalating worries over the economic repercussions of Covid-19 as well as a sharp fall in oil prices.

The Straits Times Index (STI) was down 134 points or 4.5 per cent to 2,826.98 as at 1.06pm. The STI is on track to record its worst single day performance since Oct 22, 2010's 5.2 per cent dive.

Shortly after the afternoon session began, volume traded on the Singapore bourse clocked in at 1.15 billion securities with a total turnover of S$1.21 billion. Both volume and turnover are on track to beat their respective 2019 intraday averages.

Across the market, decliners trumped advancers 458 to 70. On the bluechip index, all 30 of its counters were trading in the red.

The local banks were decidedly lower in afternoon trade. DBS shares lost S$1.43 or 6.2 per cent to S$21.57, OCBC Bank skidded S$0.48 or 4.7 per cent to S$9.73 and United Overseas Bank was trading at S$21.92, down S$1.28 or 5.5 per cent as at 1.05pm on Monday.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19 to remain the top concern for investors

Before market open, Citi Research downgraded the trio to "sell" on expectations that short-term Fed interest rates are likely to hit and stay at zero for much of the rest of 2020.

Oil-related counters were among the main laggards after Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies failed to agree to an output cut, leading to Saudi Arabia cutting crude prices for April delivery.

Rig builders Keppel Corp slumped S$0.41 or 6.6 per cent to S$5.81 and Sembcorp Industries plunged S$0.12 or 6.8 per cent to S$1.65.

Among oil and gas pennies, Rex International lost 5.1 Singapore cents or 28.8 per cent to 12.6 cents with 84.3 million shares changing hands, the most of the Singapore bourse.

GSS Energy dropped 1.6 Singapore cents or 21.6 per cent to 5.8 cents, while AusGroup fell 0.8 Singapore cent or 22.2 per cent to 2.8 cents.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, equity benchmarks were mired in the red with Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan all markedly lower.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 01:29 PM
Life & Culture

Gyms and coronavirus: what are the risks?

[NEW YORK] It's not the kind of thing you want to think about while you're in child's pose in yoga class, when your...

Mar 9, 2020 01:22 PM
Transport

US regulators will force Boeing to rewire 737 MAX jets: report

[NEW YORK] US aviation regulators plan to require Boeing to rewire all 737 MAX aircraft before allowing the troubled...

Mar 9, 2020 01:17 PM
Consumer

Coronavirus closed this Starbucks, but Seattle needs its coffee

[SEATTLE] Machele Miely, on her way to meet a friend for coffee in downtown Seattle on Saturday, stopped to snap a...

Mar 9, 2020 01:03 PM
Garage

honestbee plans pizza joint despite staff going unpaid for February

DISTRESSED startup honestbee plans to open a pizza shop in Siglap, and has already shifted kitchen equipment and...

Mar 9, 2020 01:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Stuck-at-home millionaires boost trading at private banks

[HONG KONG] Asia's super rich suddenly have lots of time on their hands.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.