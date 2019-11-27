You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI muted on Wednesday afternoon, up 0.03% on day

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 1:19 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in slightly positive territory, with the Straits Times Index inching up 0.03 per cent or 0.98 point on the day to 3,208.83 as at 1.02pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 133 to 131, after about 635.5 million securities worth S$562.5 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Golden Agri-Resources, which gained 2.38 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 21.5 cents after 64.1 million shares were traded as at 1.01pm. Mapletree Commercial Trust lost 3.29 per cent or eight cents to S$2.35, with 26.3 million shares changing hands.

Banking stocks were mixed by the afternoon trade. DBS fell by 0.27 per cent or seven cents to S$25.68, OCBC edged down 0.09 per cent or one cent to S$10.91, while UOB rose 0.15 per cent or four cents to S$26.05.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active index securities included Singtel which moved up by 0.92 per cent or three cents to S$3.31, and the Singapore Exchange which gained 1.74 per cent or S$0.15 to S$8.79 as at 1.01pm.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open following Wall St rally; STI up 0.1%

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 01:13 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 1.9% in Q3

SINGAPORE'S services industries continued to see their takings go up in the third quarter of the year, albeit at a...

Nov 27, 2019 01:11 PM
Consumer

Five years after sanctions, Russian cheeses getting top marks

[KOROLYOV, Russia] Elvira Kovtun made her first cheese in a pot in her kitchen four years ago.

Nov 27, 2019 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

China overtakes US in number of diplomatic missions

[SYDNEY] For the first time, China has more diplomatic missions around the world than the United States, according...

Nov 27, 2019 12:57 PM
Banking & Finance

European Union looking to regulate green finance

[BRUSSELS] It's been the one bright spot for banks and money managers in these dark times of sluggish growth, a US$...

Nov 27, 2019 12:09 PM
Technology

Alibaba listing opens new front in Tencent rivalry

[HONG KONG] A new front has opened up in China's biggest tech rivalry. Hong Kong investors can now own shares in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly