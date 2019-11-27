Singapore stocks: STI muted on Wednesday afternoon, up 0.03% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in slightly positive territory, with the Straits Times Index inching up 0.03 per cent or 0.98 point on the day to 3,208.83 as at 1.02pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 133 to 131, after about 635.5 million securities worth S$562.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Golden Agri-Resources, which gained 2.38 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 21.5 cents after 64.1 million shares were traded as at 1.01pm. Mapletree Commercial Trust lost 3.29 per cent or eight cents to S$2.35, with 26.3 million shares changing hands.

Banking stocks were mixed by the afternoon trade. DBS fell by 0.27 per cent or seven cents to S$25.68, OCBC edged down 0.09 per cent or one cent to S$10.91, while UOB rose 0.15 per cent or four cents to S$26.05.

Other active index securities included Singtel which moved up by 0.92 per cent or three cents to S$3.31, and the Singapore Exchange which gained 1.74 per cent or S$0.15 to S$8.79 as at 1.01pm.