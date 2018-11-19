You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes afternoon trading at 3,066.22, down 0.6%

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 1:12 PM
SINGAPORE stocks entered the afternoon trading session in negative territory on Monday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 17.38 points, or 0.6 per cent to 3,066.22 as at 1.01pm. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 183 to 134, after about 510.3 million shares worth S$300.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose 2.3 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 4.5 Singapore cents, with 15.1 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included UOB which lost 0.7 per cent or 18 Singapore cents to S$24.22, and Singtel which fell 0.6 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$3.06. 

