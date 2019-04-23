You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes afternoon trading at 3,355.01, down 0.1% on the day

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 1:15 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.08 per cent or 2.69 points to 3,355.01, on the day as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 170 to 144, after 545.1 million shares worth S$404.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Asian Pay TV Trust gained 4.2 per cent, or 0.7 Singapore cent to 17.4 Singapore cents, with 14.2 million shares traded. Rex International also rose 1.3 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to eight Singapore cents, with 12.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included CapitaLand which lost 3 per cent or S$0.11 to S$3.53, and Mapletree Commercial Trust which fell 2.1 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$1.83.

