Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,040.71, down 0.02%

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 1:23 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower on Friday's reopen, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.02 per cent, or 0.67 point, on the day to 3,040.71.

As at 1.03pm, losers outpaced gainers at 163 to 130 as some 600.7 million shares worth S$271.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rex International with 12.02 million shares traded. The counter was trading at 6.8 Singapore cents, up 0.1 cent or 1.5 per cent, but down from a high of seven cents earlier that day.

Other active stocks included United Engineers which rose one cent, or 0.39 per cent, to S$2.56 on the back of 6.43 million shares traded.

Active index stocks by volume included Singtel, which gained one Singapore cent or 0.32 per cent, to S$3.11, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which shed two Singapore cents, or 1.6 per cent, to S$1.23.

