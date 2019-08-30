Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,105.29, up 0.76% on day

SINGAPORE shares maintained their momentum at the start of Friday's afternoon session after positive signals from the United States and China over trade, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.76 per cent or 23.46 points on the day to 3,105.29 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 190 to 125, after 501.5 million securities worth S$487 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which climbed 3.3 per cent or three Singapore cents to S$0.94 on a volume of 33.8 million shares. China Real Estate traded flat at 0.2 Singapore cent with 33.6 million shares changing hands, while Sino Grandness Food Industry Group picked up 8.9 per cent or 0.4 Singapore cent to S$0.049 with 15.7 million shares traded.

UOB led the banking stocks in gains, rising 1.3 per cent or 33 Singapore cents to S$25.11. DBS Bank climbed 1.07 per cent or 26 cents to S$24.50, and OCBC Bank gained 0.95 per cent or 10 cents to S$10.67.

Other active index securities included Genting Singapore, which improved 1.14 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$0.89, and SingTel, which retreated 0.32 per cent or one cent to S$3.14.