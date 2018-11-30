You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,124.03, up 0.5%

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 1:16 PM
SINGAPORE stocks reopened higher on Friday afternoon trading, with the Straits Times Index gaining 14.59 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 3,124.03 as at 1pm.

Gainers slightly outnumbered losers 148 to 139, with about 896.3 million shares worth S$787.9 million changing hands. 

SingTel was among the most active stocks by volume with 19.9 million shares traded. It gained 0.33 per cent to S$3.09.

Among active index stocks, local banks reopened in the green. DBS was up 0.5 per cent to S$24.30, UOB rose 0.4 per cent to S$25.21, and OCBC Bank put on 1.07 per cent to S$11.36.

