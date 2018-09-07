You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,124.06, down 0.8% on day

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 1:23 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 23.63 points or 0.8 per cent to 3,124.06 as at 1.03 pm.

About 621 million shares worth S$394 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 199 to 102.

The most actively traded security was Nico Steel, which rose S$0.001or 50 per cent to S$0.003 with 19.5 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Noble Group and Ascendas Reit. 

Among index stocks, Genting Singapore shares were trading S$0.02 or 1.9 per cent down at S$1.06; and Singtel fell S$0.03 or one per cent lower at S$3.11.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Strategy reboot needed to tackle challenges of globalisation: Indranee Rajah

colin-rp-7.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Consumer

E-payment platform Razer Pay to launch in Singapore by Q1 2019

Sep 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Dairy Farm, StarHub, Ascendas Reit, Parkway Life Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening