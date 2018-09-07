Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,124.06, down 0.8% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 23.63 points or 0.8 per cent to 3,124.06 as at 1.03 pm.

About 621 million shares worth S$394 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 199 to 102.

The most actively traded security was Nico Steel, which rose S$0.001or 50 per cent to S$0.003 with 19.5 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Noble Group and Ascendas Reit.

Among index stocks, Genting Singapore shares were trading S$0.02 or 1.9 per cent down at S$1.06; and Singtel fell S$0.03 or one per cent lower at S$3.11.