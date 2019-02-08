You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,196.95, down 0.1% on day

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 1:16 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Friday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 3.69 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,196.95 as at 1.04pm.

About 644.1 million securities worth S$497.8 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 180 to 118.

The most actively traded stock - Ezion Holdings - was trading down 0.2 Singapore cent or 4.3 per cent at 4.5 Singapore cents with 50.3 million shares changing hands.  

Among active index stocks, ThaiBev shares were trading down one Singapore cent or 1.4 per cent at 72.5 Singapore cents, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shares were trading up one Singapore cent or 0.7 per cent at S$1.44.

