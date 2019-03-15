You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,207.69, up 0.31% on day

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 1:16 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.31 per cent or 9.77 points on the day to 3,207.69 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 158 to 142, after 565 million securities worth S$432.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International traded up at S$0.083 with 54.4 million shares traded. Keppel Infrastructure Trust traded down at S$0.48 with 38.7 million shares exchanging hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
4 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
5 Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_keppel_150319_32.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley up 3% after S$1.03b offer for Chevron House

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

BP_SGmsia_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening