Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,207.69, up 0.31% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.31 per cent or 9.77 points on the day to 3,207.69 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 158 to 142, after 565 million securities worth S$432.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International traded up at S$0.083 with 54.4 million shares traded. Keppel Infrastructure Trust traded down at S$0.48 with 38.7 million shares exchanging hands.