Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,208.03, down 0.7% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.69 per cent or 22.23 points to 3,208.03, on the day as at 1.04pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 156 to 127, after about 590.8 million shares worth S$399.9 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore slipped 0.6 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.895, with 16.7 million shares traded, while Rex International gained 1.5 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to seven cents, with 8.9 million shares traded.

Banking stocks also faltered by the afternoon trade - DBS tumbled 2.3 per cent, or S$0.61 to S$25.97 on an ex-dividend basis, UOB lost 0.6 per cent, or 15 Singapore cents to S$25.01, and OCBC slipped 0.5 per cent, or six cents to S$11.16.

Other active stocks included ST Engineering which dropped 2 per cent, or eight Singapore cents to S$3.92, and Frasers Centrepoint Trust which was down 1.6 per cent, or four cents to S$2.41 on a cum-dividend basis.