Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,212.19, down 0.01% on day

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 1:17 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading in negative territory on Friday, with the Straits Times Index losing 1.46 points, or 0.05 per cent to 3,212.19 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 152 to 147, after about 446.3 million shares worth S$447.7 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters by volume, AEM Holdings gained 4.2 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$1.24 apiece, with 14.6 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included CapitaLand which lost 1.4 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$3.46, and SGX which fell 1.4 per cent, or 10 Singapore cents to S$7.31.

