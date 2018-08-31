Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,218.85, down 0.2%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading 0.2 per cent lower after Friday's lunch break, with the Straits Times Index falling 6.87 points to 3,218.85 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 168 to 138, as some 1.26 billion shares worth S$675.3 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Golden Agri-Resources with 38.49 million shares traded, up 1.82 per cent to 28 Singapore cents. Other actives included BlackGold Natural Resources with 31.7 million shares traded, rising 22.73 per cent to 2.7 Singapore cents, and Rex International with 26.82 million shares traded, advancing 4.23 per cent to 7.4 Singapore cents.

Active index stocks included DBS which retreated 1.03 per cent to S$25.01, and OCBC Bank was down 0.61 per cent to S$11.35. UOB inched up 0.26 per cent to S$27.12.