You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,218.85, down 0.2%

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 1:20 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading 0.2 per cent lower after Friday's lunch break, with the Straits Times Index falling 6.87 points to 3,218.85 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 168 to 138, as some 1.26 billion shares worth S$675.3 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Golden Agri-Resources with 38.49 million shares traded, up 1.82 per cent to 28 Singapore cents. Other actives included BlackGold Natural Resources with 31.7 million shares traded, rising 22.73 per cent to 2.7 Singapore cents, and Rex International with 26.82 million shares traded, advancing 4.23 per cent to 7.4 Singapore cents.

Active index stocks included DBS which retreated 1.03 per cent to S$25.01, and OCBC Bank was down 0.61 per cent to S$11.35. UOB inched up 0.26 per cent to S$27.12.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180831_WINTASTAR_3547990.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

KOP breaks ground on integrated Shanghai ski resort

Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

IFA clarifies recommendation for Wheelock offer

smu6.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Longer practice stint, tougher Bar exams to secure industry's future

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
3 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
4 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
5 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

smu6.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Longer practice stint, tougher Bar exams to secure industry's future

BT_20180831_TRUMP_3548008.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Will Powell bend to Trump's desire for lower US dollar?

doc71orepjtifs1msm65mbt_doc6wvd94ri2xju7j9uh8n.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Nets appoints OCBC COO Ching Wei Hong as next chairman

Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS prices Ascendas' 7-year senior debt at 3.265%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening