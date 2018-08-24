Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,228.64, down 0.65% on day

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Friday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.65 per cent or 21.25 points on the day to 3,228.64 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 191 to 110, or about seven securities down for every four up, after 609.8 million securities worth S$552.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel retreated 2.1 per cent or S$0.07 to S$3.21 with 16.8 million shares traded. Noble Group fell 1.3 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.152 with 16.2 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.4 per cent or S$0.11 to S$25.44; and United Overseas Bank, down 1.4 per cent or S$0.39 to S$26.91.