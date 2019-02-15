Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,239.68, down 0.4% on day

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Friday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.41 per cent or 13.48 points on the day to 3,239.68 as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 212 to 124, or about five securities down for every three up, after 772.3 million securities worth S$550.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was ThaiBev, which gained 6.5 Singapore cents or 9.03 per cent to S$0.785 with about 61.3 million shares traded.

Other active counters included RHT Health Trust and Rex International Holding.