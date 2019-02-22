You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,263.85, down 0.4% on day

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 1:12 PM
Singapore stocks fell on Friday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.43 per cent or 14.06 points on the day to 3,263.85 as at 1.03pm.
Losers outnumbered gainers 182 to 164, or about 10 securities down for every nine up, after 698.08 million securities worth S$643.33 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which lost four Singapore cents or 3.6 per cent to S$1.07 with about 48.5 million shares traded.

Other active counters included RHT Health Trust and Ezion Holdings.

