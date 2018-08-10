Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,286, down 1.2% on day

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 1.2 per cent or 40.74 points to 3,286 as at 1.03pm on Friday.

About 1.12 billion shares worth S$810 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.73 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 205 to 144.

The most actively traded stock was Advance SCT, trading at S$0.001 with 50 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.